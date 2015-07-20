DeepDream Porn Is Officially a Thing (NSFW)

If you’ve spent any amount of time on the internet, it probably wasn’t surprising when its denizens took Google’s fancy new DeepDream image recognition tool and used it to create psychedelic porn for robots. But apparently humans like it too, because acid tripping porn has gone beyond the experimental and is quickly becoming an official Thing.

Reddit’s /r/deepdream_porn and /r/deepdreamporn communities now have more than 40 submissions each, with little overlap. New members are posting porn run through Google’s machine vision algorithm every day. Both communities have more than 400 subscribers each. There’s also a Tumblr with dozens of photos and even some videos.

Videos by VICE

DeepDream uses machine learning to identify what certain parts of an image most look like and then essentially duplicates it until you’ve got dogs and worms crawling around all over the picture—you can can learn more about how it works here.

Like everything else on the internet, DeepDream porn now has a couple distinct genres.

There are self posts (“I deep-dreamed my own vagina!“, “My own freaky demon penis“) and ones in which only part of the photograph is altered, leaving a breast or dick untouched while making someone’s face look like a Hunter S. Thompson bender.

There’s little discussion taking place on the subreddits, so it’s hard to say whether anyone is actually getting off to this stuff, but who are we kidding? The answer is probably “yes.”