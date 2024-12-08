‘Deepest Fear’ Is an Upcoming Horror Metroidvania/Immersive Sim Hybrid With a Fitting Title

The Bigfoot screenshot of one of the game’s monsters I pulled from the trailer perfectly encapsulates Deepest Fear. Developed by Variable State (I’ll get back to that shortly), Deepest Fear promises to be a mixture of immersive sim, Metroidvania, and utterly terrifying survival horror thrill-fest. Actually, take a look at the trailer!

“This sci-fi horror shooter brings to life a new kind of terror as water itself becomes a living threat, with real-time fluid simulation allowing nightmarish entities to emerge from any water source or submerged space within the hermetic confines of the Neptune facility,” the game’s Steam page emphasizes.

“As Dr. Danni Carroll, players are thrust into the labyrinthine depths of Neptune, a mysterious retro-futuristic facility hiding dark secrets and dangerous truths. Trapped far from rescue, Danni must contend with hostile creatures that spawn from water sources, a failing infrastructure, and shifting, submerged environments that change with each moment. With survival on the line, players must harness their wits and an arsenal of tools to uncover the mysteries surrounding a project masterminded by Danni’s estranged father.”

Screenshot: Variable State

Deepest Fear also takes inspiration from horror royalty, The Abyss and The Thing! So, horror Metroidvanias are unique — and when you combine that with a first-person perspective? It’s a winning formula! Even though this is uncharted territory for Variable State, I trust them explicitly. Let me tell y’all a little about Variable State.

They’re the team behind Virginia, a narrative masterpiece. After that? One of the strangest, most unexpectedly brilliant narrative-focused games I’ve ever played: Last Stop. Last Stop is an experience I hesitate to talk about. It’s a game that starts as an interesting series of character studies and morphs into… something entirely different. Variable State formally entering the world of horror makes sense. That’s all I’ll say.

If Deepest Fear achieves the highs I know the team is capable of? We’re going to have a horror masterclass on our hands! If you aren’t familiar, I promise you’ll learn a valuable lesson in high-quality gaming!