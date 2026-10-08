Def Leppard Just Announced a Massive Tour With This Pop-Rock Gem of the 90s

80s rockers Def Leppard show no signs of slowing down anytime soon as the band turns 50 in 2026. On October 8, 2026, the band announced a massive tour scheduled for Spring 2027. Joining the tour is none other than the Goo Goo Dolls, a gem of late-90s pop-rock. Additionally, The Struts are attached to the tour as well, giving fans quite a well-rounded experience.

The tour kicks off in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on March 2, 2027. So far, the bands have 45 dates booked, wrapping up the tour on July 2 in Indianapolis. Artist Fan Club presale tickets go on sale on Monday, October 12, 2026, at 10 am local time. CITI and Verizon presales will follow shortly after, on October 12 at 12 pm local time. General admission tickets go on sale on Friday, October 16, through Live Nation’s website.

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The Announcement Comes As Def Leppard Is Set To Release a New Album

In February 2026, Def Leppard released the lead single, “Rejoice”, from their upcoming third album. The new album is expected to be released in early 2027, ahead of the scheduled tour. In July 2026, lead singer Joe Elliott spoke about the upcoming album and how it’ll shock fans. In the interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Elliott stated, “I will tell you this much: we’ve written the fastest song we’ve ever done. And we’ve also written the most ridiculously over-the-top, pretentious, massive, big, kind of bombastic song that we’ve ever written too; and lots of stuff in between.”

Elliott also added, “It’s very varied. It’s a very eclectic collection of tunes. A lot of people will be shocked, I think, because of the direction that we’re going in – ’cause it’s not one direction. It’s 10 different directions. And we love being able to do that.”

Goo Goo Dolls will join Def Leppard on this massive tour, an interesting pairing to say the least. They released their breakthrough hit “Name” in 1995. Following this, the band released a string of hits, including their signature hit “Iris”. In 1998, “Iris” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, and No. 1 on the Adult Pop Airplay, the US Pop Airplay, and the Alternative Airplay charts.

The Struts are an English glam rock band, formed in 2012. Their throwback sound has captivated classic rock fans for nearly 15 years, with the band representing a new generation of 80s rock.

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