Defected Records Returns with 2015 Edition of ‘Defected In The House Miami’ Comp

For the past decade, London-based Defected Records’ Defected In The House Miami mix albums have been dedicated to compiling the very best in new underground house music. They champion up-and-coming talent and highlight material from well-established artists; the label’s 2015 installment continue that tradition in fine form. This year, three CDs worth of flawlessly selected house have been compiled from the scene’s leading artists. Soul Clap, Maya Jane Coles, Terrence Parker, Hercules & Love Affair, The Juan MacLean, Guti, and Groove Armada to name a few all make stunning appearances.

Plenty of less high-profile producers share the time in the spotlight. One such musician, fellow LondonerZDS, found success in his city’s club scene and boasts an impressive musical portfolio with releases across Dirtybird, Suara and Classic. “Be Together”, his contribution to Defected In The House Miami 2015, is a testament to the compilation’s calibre. Crisp, edgy, and fun, it’s a much-needed warmup to the excitement that Miami Winter Music Conference‘s hundreds of parties bring.

‘Defected In The House Miami 2015’ is out February 22 on Defected Records, you can pre-order it here.

CD1

1) Soul Clap feat. Robert Owens – Misty (Club Mix)

2) Da Sunlounge & Inland Knights – Carry On (Original Mix)

3) Maya Jane Coles – Will I Make It Home Tonight

4) Andy Butler vs. Ha-ze Factory feat. Mad.Panther – Soldier

5) Miguel Migs feat. Tim Fuller – Come Into My Life

6) HNNY – Nothing

7) ZDS – Be Together

8) Melissa B – Be Free (Timmy Regisford & Adam Rios Underground MIx))

9) Vialocal – Off The Rails / Cuebur feat. Ms Seddy – Everything Will Be Okay (Accapella)

10) Kutiman feat. Karolina – Music Is Ruling My World (James Fox Remix)

11) Moff & Tarkin – Long Shot Poems For Broke Players (Original Mix)

12) AM2PM – My Feelin’ (Tom Gianelli’s Heavy Hands Remix)

13) Art Of Tones – I Don’t Think That’s Music

14) Hercules & Love Affair – Do You Feel The Same? (6th Borough Project Remix) / Kings Of Tomorrow feat. Dawn Tallman – Let It Go (Accapella)

15) Terrence Parker feat. Coco Street – Hiding In Your Love (TP’s Deep Dancin Dub Mix)

16) Guti – We Love You (Reboot’s Unicorn Remake) / Osunlade feat. Divine Essence – My Reflection (DJ Gregory Accapella)

CD2

1) Miguel Migs feat. Meshell Ndegeocello – What Do You Want (Rodriguez Jr. Remix)

2) Giuseppe Caruso – Last Blow (Original Mix)

3) The Juan MacLean – A Simple Design (Deetron Remix)

4) ZDS – What Do You Mean?

5) Mendo – Melody (Original Mix)

6) Emanuel Satie – Cold Sweat

7) Ripperton – Searchin 4 You

8) Reality Check – Fantasy (Whipped And Turned Mix) (DJ T. Edit)

9) Michel de Hey & Mulder – Seven

10) Copyright feat. Mr. V & Miss Patty – In Da Club (Shake Sh*t Up) (Franky Rizardo Remix)

11) Santos – Let It B (Original Mix)

12) Emanuel Satie – Send Out The Clowns / krankbrother – One Eyed Jack’s (Accapella)

13) Little by Little – Stress / Copyright – Move Over (Accapella) / Blaze feat. Palmer Brown – My Beat (Accapella)

14) Santé & Sidney Charles – All Night Long

15) Harry Romero & Joeski feat. Shawnee Taylor – Get It Right (Dub Mix)

16) Bambook & Mennie feat. Cari Golden – Slip Away (Original Mix)

17) Asadinho feat. Natamiq – Crystal Clear (Original Mix)

CD3

1) Audion feat. Troels Abrahamsen – Dem Howl (Joris Voorn Mix)

2) Trus’me – I Want You (Alan Fitzpatrick Remix)

3) Nikola Gala – The Pump

4) Groove Armada – Highway 101

5) Guti – Magia (Damian Schwartz Worship Mix) / Spencer K & Matt Sassari Isuly (Emanuel Satie Accapella)

6) Kevin Over – Jus A (Original Mix)

7) Mark Fanciulli feat. Joe Le Groove – Control

8) Christian Nielsen – Do You Mind (Original Mix)

9) Samuel L Session – A Funky Affair (Bootsy Mix) / Kings Of Tomorrow – Let Me Tell You Something (Sandy Rivera & C. Castel’s Accapella)

10) Rare Arts feat. R.I.C – Yeah (I Got You Movin’) (Menealo Mix) (DJ T. Edit)

11) The Martinez Brothers – Tree Town

12) Kiko Navarro & DJ Fudge feat. Dono – Babalu Aye (Moyuba Dub)

13) Jona – Tomorrow / Aston Martinez – Seduction (Accapella)

14) Terrence Parker – Pentecost (Terrence Parker’s Acts 2-1 Remix)

15) D’julz – Ze Box

16) Moloko – Sing It Back (Mousse T’s Feel Love Mix)

