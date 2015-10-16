Defense Lets Souleymane Coulibaly Score a Beautiful Goal Because No One Could Make it from There

O GOLAÇO de Coulibaly! pic.twitter.com/mLy3jzrDte

— BOLA 24 (@bola24pt) October 16, 2015

Back in the 2011 day, Souleymane Coulibaly tore it up in the U-17 World Cup. I mean, look at these highlights—look at them! (The second goal is actually unbelievable. It seems like the other guy scored.) But after a quick spell with Tottenham youth teams, he was finally signed by the senior team only to be loaned out to a couple of Italian teams, where he soon fizzled out as a hot youth prospect. He now plays for Peterborough United in League One.

But the man is only 20 years old. There’s still promise yet.

It’s almost as if this goal has the whole history of Coulibaly’s short career etched into it. The confident turn, the short sprint, the hesitation, and wait. What’s that? Maybe the future? A confident step to ensure himself that he still can do it, and a beautiful strike. Why? Because no one expected him to make it from there. But he did. And it was nasty.