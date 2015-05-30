Defiant Sepp Blatter Claims Innocence, Says He Was ‘Shocked’ by Corruption Allegations

A day after winning re-election for a fifth consecutive term as FIFA president, Sepp Blatter defiantly claimed his innocence in connection with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) corruption probe that has rocked international football’s governing body.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Zurich, Blatter brusquely dismissed questions about his possible involvement in the bribery case being investigated by the DOJ. Nine FIFA officials and five sports executives have been arrested in connection with the alleged $150 million scheme. Other countries have now started their own investigations, including Blatter’s home nation of Switzerland.

Blatter, however, said he was not concerned about the prospect of ending up in handcuffs. “Arrested for what? Next question,” he said in response to one question about the possibility that he could be arrested.

When asked about the fact that the investigation is said to be ongoing, Blatter denied that he is worried. “I have especially no concerns about my person,” he said.

One accusation linked to the case is that a high-level FIFA executive asked for a $10 million bribe, and a Sky News reporter asked Blatter if he was the unnamed recipient of the payoff.

“Definitely, that’s not me,” Blatter said. “I have no $10 million.”

During the press conference, Blatter also took issue with US Attorney General Loretta Lynch denouncing FIFA officials for allegedly corrupting the business of worldwide soccer “to serve their interests and to enrich themselves.”

“I was shocked by what she said,” Blatter told French-language broadcaster RTS. “As a president, I would never make a statement about another organization without knowing.”

Blatter similarly took issue with the DOJ ordering the arrests of FIFA officials at a five-star hotel in Switzerland this week.

“Listen, with all the respect to the judicial system of the US with a new minister of justice,” Blatter said. “The Americans, if they have a financial crime that regards American citizens then they must arrest these people there and not in Zurich when we have a congress.”

On Friday, after he won his fifth term in a vote of 133-73 despite the scandal, he addressed the crowd and thanked his supporters.

“I like you. I like my job, and I like to be with you,” Blatter said. “I’m not perfect. Nobody’s perfect.”

