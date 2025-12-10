Deftones Drop New Merch to Support Local Youth Soccer Team

‘Tis the season for giving, and Sacramento’s own Deftones are taking that literally. The band launched a new merch line to support Los Jaguares, one of their local youth soccer teams.

The gear is a collaboration with Goal Projects. Proceeds from the sales will go back into the team. Notably, the band pointed out that the team is from the Oak Park neighborhood. This is where the Deftones got their start, more than 35 years ago. Check out the gear below:

The band also pointed out that “sales of the collection” will not just go to support the team’s gear. “Every order helps keep soccer free for the kids and supports programs that help them on and off the field,” they stated.

Among the merchandise available to buy are two jerseys and a Deftones-branded soccer ball. As of this writing, the soccer ball is sold out. It will, however, “become part of the kids’ official kits in the new year.” So, they’ve obviously made sure to set some aside.

