Deftones Frontman Chino Moreno Wasn’t Sure if It Was a Good Thing That Oasis’ Liam Gallagher Called Him a ‘Dude’

Chino Moreno is a big fan of Oasis, and it seems like the British band’s lead singer, Liam Gallagher, is just as fond of the Deftones frontman, but Moreno definitely wasn’t sure at first when Gallagher called him a “dude.”

It all started when an X/Twitter user tagged Gallagher in a throwback photo of the two men posing together while backstage at a music festival. “Do you remember meeting Chino Moreno from Deftones? You two look absolutely BEAUTIFUL,” the fan wrote in the post.

Liam saw the post and replied, commenting: “He’s a dude.” Now, during an interview with NME, Moreno reflected on the moment, revealing: “I had to ask [my PR] what that meant. I was like, ‘Is that good? Is that bad?’” After being assured that the “dude” comment was meant to be praise, Moreno replied, “Awesome, I love it.”

Elsewhere in his interview with NME, Moreno opened up about the band’s 10th studio album Private Music, which just dropped earlier this month. During the conversation, he opened up about how they’ve been able to maintain a younger fanbase over the years. He explained that it’s always happened naturally, without attempting to write music that caters to a specific audience.

“Even if we thought about it that way – ‘Oh, we need to make something for everybody’ – I think we’d be fooling ourselves to think we had a formula to do that,” Moreno said, then admitting that he hasn’t a clue how this is even achieved. “The answer is that I don’t know. I would like to think that it is because we’ve written good songs that have stood the test of time and transcend generations.”

Offering a comparison to Oasis, Moreno then noted how the Manchester rockers have done something similar with their 2025 reunion tour, which he plans to catch in Chicago. “I can say that without sounding arrogant about Oasis, too,” he said. “That’s why their shows are what they are and why they have this broad demographic there.”

“They write great songs,” Moreno continued. “I’m not saying we write as great a song as they do, but I’m saying that if you go through a catalogue, there are a handful of songs that transcend time.”

“Multiple generations are into what we’re doing,” he added. “When I’m on stage, it is inspiring to look out there and see fresh faces, and familiar faces as well. I don’t think that’s something that any of us anticipated.”