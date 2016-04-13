Watch Deftones Rip Jimmy Kimmel a New One By Performing Tracks From ‘Gore’

Last night, Deftones, also generally known as one of the greatest bands in the world, blessed Jimmy Kimmel Live with their presence. They performed the singles “Prayers/Triangles” and “Heart/Wires” from their new album Gore, and it sounds brilliant because Deftones are brilliant. It’s also one of the rare occasions in which people throw the horns up on Jimmy Kimmel, plus Chino Moreno has a sticker of Eazy E on his guitar. Do you need to know anymore?

Watch below and read our interview with Chino Moreno here. Yesterday, we also premiered their brand new video for “Prayers/Triangles”, which sees them draped in pink psychedelic light, and you can watch that here.