Dekmantel Have Announced Their Colossal Lineup For 2016 Featuring Villalobos, DJ Harvey, Moodymann and More

They’ve been teasing it for weeks, but today Dutch festival Dekmantel have dropped their first wave of artist announcements via a video trailer designed by Jack Featherstone. The first names are, as you’d expect, huge, including Ricardo Villalobos, DJ Harvey, Moodymann, Robert Hood, Jackmaster, Adrian Sherwood, The Black Madonna, and so many more.

The festival will run between the 4th and 7th of August in the idyllic Amsterdamse Bos. You can read about what an amazing time we had last year right here and watch the full video announcement below.

