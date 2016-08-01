Take a Quick Look Inside Amsterdam’s Legendary Red Light Radio & Records

Proving that Amsterdam isn’t all coffee shops and canals, this short film produced by the Dekmantel team is a fascinating insight into the inner workings of one of the city’s most beloved cultural institutions: Red Light Radio & Records.



The shop—and the radio station—is the star of a documentary that’s got us determined to hop on the next ferry to the Netherlands so we can spend every penny of our overdraft on records. And beers. But mainly records.

As Red Light Radio co-founder Orpheu de Jong puts it, “We’re here in this perfect environment doing the radio, the shop is next door, we’re all friends sharing what we love most—it’s a perfect thing.”



We couldn’t agree more.