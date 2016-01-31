Dekmantel To Conquer Globe In World Tour

The Amsterdam collective Dekmantel have announced a world tour, one that will literally hit five continents.

The label and event organizing crew will begin and end in Portuguese speaking countries, starting in Sao Paolo (which took place last night) and ending in Lisbon (which is scheduled for late May). Along the way and over the course of four months, they will hit nightclubs and festivals in North America, Asia, and Australia. In true collective fashion, the assembly of its members is subject to change from show to show, but as FACT magazine reports “family Juju & Jordash, Joey Anderson, Palms Trax, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Matrixxman, Young Marco, Makam and Fatima Yamaha are all scheduled to appear, alongside Dekmantel founders Thomas Martojo and Casper Tielrooij.”

Videos by VICE

Scope the show flyer and watch a video of highlights from the Dekmantel 2015 festival below it.



02/12 – Culture Box, Copenhagen, Denmark

02/13 – Ääniwalli, Helsinki, Finland

02/20 – Caulfield Racecourse, Melbourne, Australia

03/06 – We Are Reality/Le Sucre, Lyon, France

03/11 – iBoat, Bordeaux, France

03/12 – De School, Amsterdam, Netherlands

03/24 – Sub Club, Glasgow, Scotland

03/25 – BAR, Rotterdam, Netherlands

03/26 – Doornroosje, Nijmegen, Netherlands

03/27 – Conne Island, Leipzig, Germany

03/31 – Mondo Disko, Madrid, Spain

04/01 – Nitsa, Barcelona, Spain

04/15 – Venue TBA, Tokyo, Japan

04/16 – Venue TBA + Vision, Tokyo, Japan

04/23 – MMA, Munich, Germany

04/24 – Concrete, Paris, France

04/29 – Studio Spaces, London, England

04/30 – Berghain & Panoramabar, Berlin, Germany

05/06 – Smart Bar, Chicago, IL

05/07 – The Bunker/Good Room, New York, NY

05/13 – Mighty, San Fransisco, CA

05/14 – Warehouse TBA, Los Angeles, CA

05/18 – Together Festival, Boston, MA

05/20 – Paradigm, Groningen, Netherlands

05/21 – Venue TBA, Brussels, Belgium

05/27 – Lux, Lisbon, Portugal

