Dekmantel To Conquer Globe In World Tour

The Amsterdam collective Dekmantel have announced a world tour, one that will literally hit five continents.
The label and event organizing crew will begin and end in Portuguese speaking countries, starting in Sao Paolo (which took place last night) and ending in Lisbon (which is scheduled for late May). Along the way and over the course of four months, they will hit nightclubs and festivals in North America, Asia, and Australia. In true collective fashion, the assembly of its members is subject to change from show to show, but as FACT magazine reports “family Juju & Jordash, Joey Anderson, Palms Trax, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Matrixxman, Young Marco, Makam and Fatima Yamaha are all scheduled to appear, alongside Dekmantel founders Thomas Martojo and Casper Tielrooij.”
02/12 – Culture Box, Copenhagen, Denmark
02/13 – Ääniwalli, Helsinki, Finland
02/20 – Caulfield Racecourse, Melbourne, Australia
03/06 – We Are Reality/Le Sucre, Lyon, France
03/11 – iBoat, Bordeaux, France
03/12 – De School, Amsterdam, Netherlands
03/24 – Sub Club, Glasgow, Scotland
03/25 – BAR, Rotterdam, Netherlands
03/26 – Doornroosje, Nijmegen, Netherlands
03/27 – Conne Island, Leipzig, Germany
03/31 – Mondo Disko, Madrid, Spain
04/01 – Nitsa, Barcelona, Spain
04/15 – Venue TBA, Tokyo, Japan
04/16 – Venue TBA + Vision, Tokyo, Japan
04/23 – MMA, Munich, Germany
04/24 – Concrete, Paris, France
04/29 – Studio Spaces, London, England
04/30 – Berghain & Panoramabar, Berlin, Germany
05/06 – Smart Bar, Chicago, IL
05/07 – The Bunker/Good Room, New York, NY
05/13 – Mighty, San Fransisco, CA
05/14 – Warehouse TBA, Los Angeles, CA
05/18 – Together Festival, Boston, MA
05/20 – Paradigm, Groningen, Netherlands
05/21 – Venue TBA, Brussels, Belgium
05/27 – Lux, Lisbon, Portugal