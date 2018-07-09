Del the Funky Homosapien Hospitalized After Falling During Gorillaz Set

Del the Funky Homosapien is recovering at a hospital in Denmark after falling off stage during Gorillaz’ headline set at Roskilde Festival on Saturday night. The rapper, born Teren Delvon Jones, walked on for his verse during the evening’s closer, “Clint Eastwood,” but lost his footing a couple of bars in.

Footage of the incident shows Jones falling before the band’s lead singer, Damon Albarn, realizes the potential severity of the situation. “Thank you so much for a beautiful, beautiful night,” he tells the crowd. “Unfortunately, we’ve had a… I don’t know yet.”

Jones assured fans that he was alright later on. “Thank you all for the love!” he wrote on Facebook. “I’m doing alright but will be in the hospital for a bit, the care here is outstanding though. Much love to Gorillaz for having me out and I’ll be back soon yall.”

“One of the Gorillaz artists, Del the Funky Homosapien, unfortunately fell from the stage during the last number of Gorillaz’ concert,” a translated statement Roskilde Festival’s Facebook page reads. “He was seen on site by a doctor and went to the hospital for further investigation. He’s conscious and talking to his team. We hope he recovers quickly.”

