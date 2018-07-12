Del the Funky Homosapien Fractured 7 Ribs and Punctured a Lung in Stage Fall

Del the Funky Homosapien is still recovering at a hospital in Denmark, after falling off stage during Gorillaz’ headline set at Roskilde Festival last Saturday night. According to Damon Albarn, who was on stage with the rapper at the time of the fall, Del’s injuries were unexpectedly severe: seven broken ribs, one punctured lung, and one lacerated lung.

“He’s gonna be fine,” Albarn told Beats 1’s Matt Wilkinson in an interview yesterday. “It was just a stage fall. I mean, I’ve fallen off stage several times, off stages way higher than that, and I’ve been so fortunate. When he fell down, I was looking at him going, ‘Come on, get up, there’s like 80,000 people out there.’ I thought I was going to be able to carry the song on. I thought he was going to be okay. But he really wasn’t. He was properly injured.

Albarn did reiterate, however, that Del is expected to make a full recovery. “He’s gonna be alright, bless him. It’s an awful, awful, awful thing. I can’t quite believe it. I keep playing it through in my head.”

You can listen to the clip of Albarn’s interview below.

[h/t The Fader]



