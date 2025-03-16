Delete and Report These Texts as Soon as You Get Them

We all know how realistic some text messaging scams can be—especially for those who aren’t privy to such things.

Many times, my grandma has called me and asked about a strange message she’s received. One time, someone even claimed to be her grandson who was “in danger” and requested thousands of dollars from her. Of course, we had to reassure her that no, her grandson was not, in fact, in some life-or-death situation, but rather on the couch drinking a beer.

Needless to say, these scam texts can catch many individuals off-guard—and authorities are even issuing warnings about a recent one.

Authorities Warn of New Text Message Scam That Threatens ‘Legal Action’

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office’s Post in Massachusetts shared a statement about a new, popular text-messaging scam on Facebook.

According to the post, “Criminals are sending alarming messages, claiming the recipient is under investigation and demanding a call back to avoid ‘legal action.’ These scammers may also include fake case numbers and links that could install malware.”

The Sheriff’s Office added that scammers can use Internet-based services to make it appear as though a legitimate agency is calling them.

An example of this scam text reads as follows: “This call is to notify X that this is our second attempt to be made to serve you a notice of action pertaining to an investigation being finalized against you. For further details on the case or to change its active service status, please call us back at X … Please reference case number X. Failure to contact them immediately will result in further legal action against you.”

I don’t know about you, but even though I would recognize this as fraudulent, I’d still be pretty uneasy receiving that type of message. The paranoid girl in me would comb through memories and convince myself I had somehow committed a crime without realizing it.

No, but seriously…Many people, especially those who are older or less tech-savvy, might feel afraid to brush this type of message off.

“These scammers want to scare people into acting before thinking,” said Sheriff Cocchi of Hampden County.

But a good rule of thumb to keep in mind: “Law enforcement will never call, text, or email to demand money, resolve a warrant, or conduct official business,” said Sheriff Cocchi. “If you receive a message like this, do not engage—delete it and report it.”