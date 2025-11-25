Scrub Your Personal Info Off the Web With a 30% Off Deal on DeleteMe

You know there’s a bunch of your personal data floating around on the internet for anybody to see, right? I’m almost sure of it. How do I know? Because you’ve got a pulse.

It’s such a universal experience for people to Google themselves and find their birthday, place of birth, past addresses, spouse, and family members, and phone number on massive databases called data brokers. It’s gross, but there’s a deal on a service that can scrub your info from a lot of those data brokers.

Normally $129 for a year, DeleteMe’s deal for 30 percent off knocks the annual subscription down to $90. I’ve tested it, and while it’s not a panacea, it does make a significant difference to warrant the price. This deal is live right now through December 5, 2025.

How it works

DeleteMe functions by having real people search for your personal information, contact the data brokers who have it, and demand they take it down from their websites every three months. Once it’s done, they send out a report highlighting from how many websites they removed your information, along with an estimate of how much time they saved you.

That means that a year’s membership will offer you four of these cycles. There are no laws that prevent data brokers from adding your information back into their databases after they agree to DeleteMe’s demands, but in my experience with DeleteMe, it takes a while.

It’s not like your details will appear back on these websites next week, or even the next month. So it’s not quite Sisyphus pushing the boulder up the hill every morning, but you can’t just subscribe to DeleteMe once and expect the effect to last forever.

It’s not cheap, but if it means fewer weirdos phoning you to scam you, then it could be worth the temporarily discounted price of admission.