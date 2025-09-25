Delivery Must Complete: An Ace Combat Style Roguelike

I spend about 1-2 hours a day searching Bluesky for indie games, and this time around, I came across this account. Yoyoyollie is making a game that immediately caught my eye before I even started seeing comparisons. And that game’s name was Devil May Fly. Past tense. Its new name is DELIVERY MUST COMPLETE. Initials are important.

Photo: Delivery Must Complete / Steam

DELIVERY MUST COMPLETE is as stylish as it gets

I just want you to watch this video. Go ahead. It’s only a minute and 19 seconds. I’ll wait.

Done? Good. Tell me that doesn’t look incredible. A flight combat game with the chaos and style of Devil May Cry. And how do you even think to put a damn grappling hook on the jet?

The art style and sound design are beautiful, and the screen effects as the jet banks give weight and a sense of speed to movement. This isn’t something Star Fox inspired; you’ll find no rails here. It’s just you, your enemies, and the open air.

“Every map is procedurally generated and no two fights are alike: Weather changes, cloud cover variation, terrain anomalies, and random map events among 4 distinct environmental zones change the battlefield each time you play.”

Add to this an insane arsenal because Yoyoyollie (rightfully) believes that “Limited ammo is for chumps,” and you’ve got a game I need to get my hands on.

All this one-man-generated hype is before I even get into my excitement that it’s a roguelike. Because if the combat is going to be like this the whole way through, and all the weapons are fun to use? I’ll be putting the kind of time into this that I put into Hades, [REDACTED], and Sodaman.

There’s no release date yet, but you can wishlist DELIVERY MUST COMPLETE now on Steam.