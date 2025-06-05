Sick of Silver? You Can Get the New De’Longhi Espresso Machine in Candy-Colored Pastels, Too.

I’m a fan of bare metal appliances. Still. Yes, I’m aware the look has been “in” for a long while now, but remembering the acres of white metal of kitchens in the 1990s, I shudder at the idea of going back.

But all the way back to the pastels of the 1960s and 1970s, a decade in which I most certainly never lived? Groovy. That I can get behind.

Espresso heartthrob De’Longhi just released the Dedica Duo machine in a pair of pastel colors for those folks sick of convention, who want to bring a bit of the hippie age’s soft color palette into the 21st century.

a break with convention

De’Longhi makes some of the most popular espresso machines on the market. Unlike brewing a regular cup of coffee, it costs serious cash to brew espresso at home. The Dedica Duo’s price tag of $300 isn’t that bad for an espresso machine.

To keep the price down, the Dedica Duo comes preset with just three settings: espresso, double espresso, and cold brew. Then again, at 5.9″ x 13″ x 12″, it’s pretty compact for an espresso machine, so you don’t have to forfeit all your counter space to have good espresso at your beck and call.

The De’Longhi Dedica Duo’s control touchscreen – Credit: De’Longhi

Of the four colors available, Pistachio, a pale green, and Rosé, a pale pink, command the most attention. Pinks and pale greens not your cup of… coffee? You can get it in Vanilla, a handsome white that breaks from the recent tradition of bare metal. Or you can give in to convention and pick up the Dedica Duo in bare silver.

accessories included with the De’Longhi Dedica Duo – Credit: De’Longhi

Frustratingly, the only place you can get them as of launch day in all four colors are from De’Longhi’s website directly. Amazon only sells the bare metal and Rosé versions as of yet.

Even without the Easter Egg treatment, it’s a handsome machine. And given the lingering ubiquity of stainless steel in the kitchen, it won’t go out of style or clash with your other appliances anytime soon.