My Favorite All-In-One De’Longhi Espresso Machine is 30% Off for Black Friday

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This little thing is a workhorse. I’ve had dozens of espresso machines coming in and out of my kitchen for years now and the De’Longhi Specialista Evo is always the little guy that ends up right back on my countertop in between the latest models from Swedish, Italian, or Bay Area startups. It’s a robust machine that doesn’t take up too much counterspace and even at full price it’s a pretty good deal, but with such a deep discount (down to $499 from $699—30% off) for Black Friday, it’s an absolute steal.

The included grinder produces extremely uniform grounds, even at its finest grind settings, and dispenses them without building up inside the grinder. In fact, to save on counter space (because I live in a tiny apartment) I tend to use the De’Longhi’s internal grinder rather than an external grinder—even if I’m grinding coffee for a different preparation method like pourover or Aeropress.

Don’t even get me started on the espresso itself; we’ll be here all day. Suffice it to say that this machine produces smooth, beautifully marbled crema resting atop full-bodied espresso every single time. And this is after pulling hundreds of shots from this thing. I use it at least three times a day (shut up, don’t judge me), sometimes four times a day and every time I’m impressed by the quality of coffee I get out of this little machine.

Available now for 30% off at De’Longhi and Amazon while Black Friday promotion lasts.