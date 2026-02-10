Delta Beverages Is Getting in the Spirit With a New Product

Delta is a rising cannabis brand that, up until now, has made some tasty, zero-calorie THC seltzers. But something new just hit the Delta shelves. It’s a cannabis spirit! The brand is one of many to hop on this train, but they’re doing it with their own flair, per usual.

The Delta Blood Orange Vanilla Cannabis Spirit is a non-alcoholic drink with a blood orange vanilla flavor profile, offering people something bright and robust. A whole bottle contains 167mg Delta-9 THC (but a look at the lab results shows it’s a teensy bit more, coming in at just under 175mg THC. Plus, you get about 20mg of other cannabinoids, including CBD, CBN, and CBG.

Each 1.5oz serving contains 10mg THC and 1-2mg CBD, making this one of the stronger cannabis spirits on the market. For moderate to heavy users, it’s going to be the perfect alcohol replacement. Because, let’s face it, when 2oz contains 2mg THC, the mixer ratios get weird.

The brand describes the flavor profile as vivid, fresh, and romantic, with soft depth and balance. It should have a hempy, floral taste, and it’s infused with sativa terpenes that give it an uplifting vibe. Best of all, it’s made with all-natural ingredients and real cannabinoids — no synthetic stuff.

It’s said to take a mere 10-20 minutes to kick in, but I’ll be the judge of that. I have a bottle on its way to me as I type this, so stay tuned for my complete and honest review once it lands in my hands. However, with Delta’s recent brand revamp and its unmistakable flavor profiles, I’m hopeful and hyped to try this.

The Delta Blood Orange Vanilla Cannabis Spirit is available now! One bottle is $59, but you can save 20% by setting up a subscription, which brings the price down to $47.20. VICE readers can also get an extra 25% off with code: DELTAVICE25.

And if you’re working on building up your THC bar, check out these other THC spirits.

