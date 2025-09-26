Power Up With This Power Plant Vape

This Delta Extrax Disposable Vape is fun to hit and made for fun times. It’s an energizing sativa concentrate with a variety of THC variants, delivering an impressively lively high. Take a few light puffs and you’ll be ready to chat up everyone you run into.

Delta-8 in Disguise

These vapes have a strong blend of THC variants that produce an undeniable high. It contains 3,002mg Delta-8 THC, 900mg Delta-8 THC live resin, 135mg THCP, and 13mg THCa. Why call it a THCa vape when that’s the lowest concentration on the list? Good question. I don’t have an answer.

The formula leans much more toward Delta-8, so I would classify this as a Delta-8 vape. This is a nice reminder to read the product descriptions fully before committing to a cannabis product. The difference between Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THCa is substantial.

Perfect for Trivia Night, Terrible for Sleep

Once I realized this was a Delta-8 vape, the high made much more sense. It was a classic D8 sensation. I felt clear-headed, but still cozy and toasted. The high was supremely energizing, so I do not recommend it for bedtime. In fact, I strongly recommend against it if you’re trying to go to sleep. It kept me up much later than I planned, watching X Files until 3AM instead of my normal 1AM viewings.

But if you’re hyping yourself up for trivia night or a party, this is the perfect vape. It gives you a boost of energy and puts you in a talkative and balanced mood. You’re relaxed but also zippy, making it easy to be social and have a good time. The specific vape I tried was the Power Plant strain, which is known for being an “upper” kind of strain. But with Delta-8, you can expect a comparable high with any of the sativa options, like Ghost Train Haze or Thor’s Hammer.

The high also has a focused feel to it, created by both the Delta-8 feel and the sativa strain. That means you’re going to dominate trivia night, run that beer pong table, or make the best lasagna of your life. Whatever you want to do while high, you’ll be zeroed in on it, but without any anxiety.

This concentrate won’t deliver a super hazy, euphoric, cloudy high. But it will be fun and upbeat. If you were hoping to sink into the couch or be mesmerized by a movie, find a fabulous indica. If you want to have a blast on Friday night, power up the Power Plant vape.

Rustic Flavors on Low Volume

Again, I tried the Power Plant strain, but the sativa options for this disposable vape are fairly similar. Of the sativa options, the Power Plant is going to be the earthiest one. This strain tastes like pepper and wood, offering a deep, low-note flavor profile. Delta Extrax flavors these disposable vapes with natural terpenes, so the taste aligns with the flower strain.

However, the flavors are more subdued. They’re not as rustic and rich as they are when you smoke flower. But you still get all those natural notes; they’re just on low volume. If you go with the Ghost Train Haze, expect more of a herby citrus taste. For the Thor’s Hammer concentrate, you’ll get something fresher and sweeter, but still peppery.

The smoke from this vape can be tricky to pull at first, but just give the vape a little time to heat up. Once it does, the smoke comes out softly. It’ll tickle your throat a little, but it has a lightness to it that makes it easy to take huge rips without even realizing. That can be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how high you’re trying to get.

I’ve also noticed the smoke and how the vape rips is particularly… playful? I guess that’s the best way to describe it. The smoke comes out in thin streams that swirl and twirl like an ungraceful toddler. The takeaway is: The vape is fun to use.

Silicone Sleek, Pocket-Perfect

Courtesy of author

While most disposable vapes are black, this one walks on the white side. I love a black vape because it’s easy to hide, but there is something about the creamy white that feels chic and modern. And Delta Extrax uses the soft silicone material that I love to hold all day long. The device is still small enough to fit in your pocket and palm, but has a bolder yet elegant look compared to other disposables I’ve used.

The packaging is a different story. The box it comes in is loud and colorful and adorned with funky illustrations of eyeballs and mystical creatures. It’s certainly eye-catching, but it doesn’t do justice to the refined vape design inside.

Delta-8 for $8

The vape is 4.5g and costs $36. That’s $8 per gram, which is a solid deal. A 1g cart often costs $25-$35 at a dispensary, so $8 is a much more affordable price point. However, Delta-8 is typically cheaper than Delta-9 THC. Keep that in mind, as a 4.5g Delta-9 THC vape will likely cost more, which makes sense as that type of THC is still favored by many users. With that said, $8 for a gram of Delta-8 is still worth taking your wallet out for.

Upbeat Bud in Your Pocket

I know a lot of people think about being sleepy when they think about weed, but this Delta Extrax Disposable Vape proves that bud can be upbeat. Maybe even more upbeat than alcohol. Or just a wonderful accompaniment to your Friday night beer. A sativa vape like this one can perk you up for any event, and this one fun to hit whether you’re doing nothing or out on the town.

More Vapes, More Vibes

Another excellent Delta-8 vape to try is the Mood Delta-8 THC Runtz Vape. It’s a fruity and candy-like flavor that delivers an equally cheerful high that is wonderful for having a good time.

If Delta-9 THC is more your speed, the Koi Baja Blast THCa Diamonds Vape is the creme de la creme. The diamonds extract is potent and tastes just like an ice-cold Baja Blast from Taco Bell.

And if you want a vape that is mostly THCa, try the Mood Sour Diesel THCa Vape, which turns one of the most popular flower strains into a convenient device you can fit in your pocket.