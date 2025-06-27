This Delta THC Seltzer Is Fizzy, Fruity, and Financially Responsible

I can’t afford a luxurious tropical vacation, but I can afford the Delta Light Tropical Mango THC Seltzer. This tasty drink hits all the right notes for me, delivering top-shelf sensations at bottom-shelf prices. It seems like Delta wants everyone to enjoy the delight of a gentle high and tropical taste, even if you’re on a strict budget.

A Little CBD Can Go a Long Way

Delta makes drinks in 5mg, 10mg, and 20mg Delta-9 THC doses, but the Tropical Mango is only available in the 5mg dose. It’s ideal for people who want a soft high that won’t have them forgetting their own name. However, the 20mg doses are super fun for those of us with high THC tolerances.

And with 1mg CBD, the drinks also have a slight calming effect, taking advantage of the entourage effect these cannabinoids create when they’re together.

I know 1mg CBD might not seem like anything at all, but when it comes to the entourage effect, a little goes a long way. That’s sort of the whole point — the cannabinoids hype each other up when they hang out. This 5mg THC drink might hit a little different than 5mg THC drinks without any CBD in them, such as the Altua THC drinks.

Smooth Sailing with a Hint of Chill

I found the Delta THC seltzer to be supremely easygoing. I was out of town when I tried a couple and, despite being dragged on several annoying family errands, I was having a grand time.

They make the day feel effortless, even after just two cans. You’ll feel that hazy high with a small side serving of chill, which is a delightful combination. If you tend to get sleepy when you take any CBD at all, this teeny-tiny dose is a brilliant way to enjoy the soothing effects and avoid the snooziness.

Tropical Bubbles

The Delta Tropical Mango is a zero-calorie seltzer, which is awesome for dieting, but not always awesome for the flavor profile. Like most zero-calorie THC drinks, such as WYNK’s Mandarin Pomelo THC Seltzer flavor, the taste is quite subtle.

Of all the Delta Light flavors (Bright Berry, Juicy Watermelon, and Squeeze of Lime), I found the Tropical Mango to be the boldest. The natural sweeteners popped on my palate, creating a juicy taste, even without the calories. The bright mango punches through the bubbles for a clear flavor profile. I’d know this was tropical-flavored without ever reading the label.

And punching through those bubbles is not an easy feat, as this is quite a fizzy drink. The carbonation is heavy, so it sparkles in your mouth, which can sometimes dull the flavor. But here, it only makes the mango stand out more.

NOT Part of the Illuminati

If you’re looking at a pack of Detla seltzers and wondering why they’re branded with the Illuminati symbol, you’re not crazy. The brand’s logo is the “Luminous Delta” or “Radiant Delta,” something you might see on a Freemasonry temple, a frat house, or a dollar bill.

Is Delta the official THC seltzer brand of the Illuminati? Probably not (although that would be very metal of them). But the layers of meaning here are fun to peel back, especially when you’re stoned. The Delta drinks also contain Delta-9 THC, which is more likely the inspiration for the brand’s name.

Anyway, the actual brand aesthetic is understated and clean, with rich colors that embody each flavor. And the cans are designed with bubbles rising from the bottom, giving you a strong feel for the drink before you even crack it open.

Breezy on a Budget

These might be the best-priced THC seltzers I’ve tried, ringing in at just $4.25 per can when you buy four. Many 5mg THC drinks cost about $6 per can, so Delta is giving you some steep savings.

But waaaaait. You can save even more. I sound like an eager sales lady, but these are just the facts. If you get a 12 or 24-pack, the cost per can can drop as low as $3.75. And if you choose to subscribe for orders, the cost can go down to just $3 a can.

That’s half the price of many competitors. Half!!! If you’re tightening your bud budget, Delta is the brand for you, and you don’t have to settle for a lower quality drink.

Delta’s a Stellar Deal

To me, the Delta Light Tropical Mango THC Seltzer checks all the boxes of what a THC drink should be. You get a decent dose of Delta-9 THC with a hint of CBD for balance, a scrumptious flavor, and a ridiculously low price. Get baked on a budget and embrace that island breeze taste — a true dream.

