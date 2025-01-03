‘Deltarune’ Is About to Ruin My Free Time as Chapter 3 and 4 Get Release Window

While fans have been patiently waiting for the next chapter of Deltarune since 2021, we can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Toby Fox, creator of the acclaimed Undertale and similarly beloved Deltrarune, took to social media to finally give us a glimpse behind the creative lens, and let us know that the next chapters are on their way in the most professional and beautiful way possible.

Yes, that’s right. Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 will be released in 2025, and apparently, it’s his NEW catchphrase. That’s some great news for those who have been waiting, and it took just about as long as it takes Netflix to produce a second season of a critically acclaimed show. Thankfully, since Deltarune Chapters 1 and 2 don’t cost a dime to download, you can always play through them before these upcoming chapters are released.

Honestly? Give Toby as much time as he needs. Undertale is still a gem, and the first two chapters of Deltarune already give us plenty to look forward to. As the year goes on, we can likely expect to see more details about a proper release date. But for now? A release window is a pleasant and unexpected start to the New Year.

There’s a good chance folks thought the upcoming Chapters for Deltarune may have been canceled. I mean, typing in “Deltarune Chapter 3” on Google will bring up countless related searches about it being canceled or if it will ever be released. We can grab our Spamton plushies and bash them against the wall in joy. I’m hoping this doesn’t mean we have to wait another 4 years for Chapters 5 and 6. Even if that is the case, I’ll be ready to jump in on my Switch 2 or whatever it’s going to be called.

Between helping out with music for Pokemon or anything in between, Toby Fox is a busy man. That’s why I’m not too worried about how long it’ll take for these chapters to be released. The start of the year is already packed with plenty of games. I guess I can wait a little while longer for more Deltarune if it means he can relax.