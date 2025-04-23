deltron-3030-to-celebrate-25th-anniversary-of-debut-album-with-tour

Deltron 3030 are hitting the stage this summer.

The hip-hop trio, comprised of Del the Funky Homosapien, Dan the Automator and Kid Koala, will begin a tour this July to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album. Deltron 3030 will perform their self-titled LP in full starting on July 18 in Vancouver, making stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and Philadelphia, among other cities, before closing things out in New York City’s Webster Hall on October 6.

Videos by VICE

Tickets go on sale April 25, with general presale starting April 23.

‘DELTRON 3030’ 25th ANNIVERSARY TOUR // @DelHIERO @dantheautomator @kidkoala performing the album IN FULL this summer and fall 🔭🛸⚡️



Tix presale tomorrow 10AM, general onsale Friday 4/25 at 10AM. Sign up for presale: https://t.co/ismmCWY4sR 🚀 pic.twitter.com/pksV9B51b5 — Deltron3030 (@OfficialDELTRON) April 22, 2025

Originally released in May 2000, Deltron 3030 is considered a hip-hop cult classic, despite its lack of commercial success, as the LP peaked at No. 194 on the Billboard 200 and No. 18 on the Independent Albums charts.

After dropping their debut album, the rap trio waited 13 years to release a follow-up, returning in 2013 with Event 2, which hit No. 41 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 6 on Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Deltron 3030’s tour announcement arrives alongside confirmation that the group has “a third album in development,” according to a press release. The project will serve as the trio’s first release since a 2016 live album.

The group most recently hinted at a new project in 2023, with Del the Funky Homosapien telling Rock the Bells that he was “thinking about it.”

“I would just try to work on making it more whimsical this time, not as heavy. ‘Cause I think I kinda stepped away from that with the second one a bit,” he said. “I would go back to it being a little bit more whimsical, a little bit more battle rhyme-ish, you know what I’m saying?”

July 18 – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

July 19 – Summer Concerts at the Pier, Seattle, WA

July 21 – Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

July 23 – The Regency, San Francisco, CA

July 25 – Bellwether, Los Angeles, CA

July 26 – Observatory, Santa Ana, CA

July 27 – House of Blues, San Diego, CA

Sept. 24 – Uptown, Minneapolis, MN

Sept. 25 – House of Blues, Chicago, IL

Sept. 27 – Majestic Theatre, Detroit, MI

Sept. 28 – The Concert Hall, Toronto, ON

Sept. 29 – Théâtre Beanfield, Montreal, QC

Oct. 2 – Big Night Live, Boston, MA

Oct. 3 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Oct. 4 – 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

Oct. 6 – Webster Hall, New York, NY