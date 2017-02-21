DeMarcus Cousins Gives Heartfelt Farewell Speech to Sacramento

My friend got transferred to another city because of his job. He had some things to say. Rough to watch. pic.twitter.com/iBRyMf1UP7

— Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) February 21, 2017

No sooner had the Sacramento Kings traded away DeMarcus Cousins on Sunday night than the anti-Boogie propaganda emerged from the organization.

Longtime announcer Grant Napear ranted on Twitter about the clearing of a dark cloud which had consumed the Kings, and the front office released a statement containing the curious phrase: “Winning begins with culture and character matters.” (Winning also apparently begins with taking less for your superstar than you could have two days prior.)

Videos by VICE

But that is not to say that the relationship between Cousins and the city itself has been ruined. Far from it, in fact. Boogie made the tears rain down in Sac-town Monday night with a heartfelt farewell speech to Sacramento.

“My love for this city will never change,” Cousins said. “Even though I’m gone it’ll still be the same. I’m still looking out for these kids. Every family in this city matters to me, every soul in this city matters to me. Everything’s the same, I’m just not in a Kings uniform anymore, which is OK because the love’s still here.”

Cousins held his farewell dinner at a local sushi restaurant, and chef Taro Arai was quick to tweet out a message of appreciation.

As you can see, there are quite a few more Pelicans fans in Northern California these days. Even Cousins’ NBA opponent Steph Curry applauded the speech.

Much respect @boogiecousins. This is what it’s about right here! https://t.co/kTriRs84aa

— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 21, 2017

Cousins is nothing if not an emotional dude, but his detractors often fail to point out that his passion runs both ways. He genuinely cares about the community that supported him since he was a teenager fresh out of the University of Kentucky. Clearly the Kings felt they needed to move on from their star center, but they won’t be able to escape his legacy in Sacramento so easily.