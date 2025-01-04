‘Demeo’ Kicks Butt Even Though It Kicked Our Butts Right Back

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, I played the flat version of Demeo. It’s the type of game that is manageable by yourself, but much better with friends. That’s why, once I finally convinced Dwayne Jenkins that VR is a good thing? We had to boot this one up and give it a try. It was one of the most fun gaming sessions I’ve ever had. Even if Demeo absolutely kicked our asses in every conceivable way.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

I’ve Always Wanted To Play a TableTop RPG, but Never Had Anyone To Do It With

Living in the middle of Redneck, Wisconsin, the demand for Tabletop RPGs wasn’t exactly massive. If I could have found a way to put a Ford F150 in Dungeons and Dragons? Maybe I could have found a couple of people to play with. But that was then and this is now, and the future has games like Demeo. For those unfamiliar with the game, it’s a TTRPG that had us using spell cards, rolling dice, and more in a virtual ’80s-styled basement. And the result is so much cooler than I could have ever expected.

Learning the ropes, I took Kai and Dwayne took Molthras. A Bard and an Assassin: a classic crew of misfits. We worked through the first dungeon with little more experience than the tutorial. And we both got absolutely curb-stomped before we could even leave the first level. Determined, we tried once again with the Sorcerer and the Warlock. And once again, we got demolished along the way.

No matter what, even if we got our butts handed to us on a silver platter? It was an exercise in what makes gaming as amazing as it is. Two people who have never had a chance to interact beyond the screen getting together and experiencing a TTRPG for the first time? It was one of the most surreal and, honestly, awesome experiences I’ve ever had. But, the game can seat up to four different players at once… Hmm, I wonder.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

We Absolutely Need the Rest of the Crew for Another ‘Demeo’ Run

I discovered another unique Demeo feature: the fact that non-VR and VR players can play together — all with voice chat in the game lobby. Knowing this, I’m on a mission to get the other writers on the team into this game so we can all experience the magic. No matter if it’s Flat or VR.

It’s always good to nerd it up with friends whenever the opportunity arises. But, it also works as a great way to work on strategy together. I mean, what better way to find out how someone will react to a stressful situation than when they find themselves cornered by a massive spider?

Seriously, if you’re looking for an opportunity to hang out with your friends in a virtual space, I strongly suggest giving Demeo a try. The development team is still putting out patches, and we can only hope there are even more stories for the Demeo squad in the future. Even then, the procedurally generated dungeons will make every run different than the last, so you always have something new to look forward to.