Report: Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Alleged Overdose [UPDATED]

UPDATE: Demi Lovato’s family has released a statement on the singer’s current situation. “Demi is awake and with her family,” said a rep. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect, and they respectfully ask for privacy.”. Read the full statement below.

#DemiLovato’s team has released a statement.



“Demi is awake and with her family.” pic.twitter.com/KmzsAKIb5w — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) July 25, 2018

Today, Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital after what is suspected to be a heroin overdose. TMZ reports that the pop star was treated with Narcan, a drug used in overdoses, shortly after the ambulance was called to her Hollywood home.

Last month, Lovato released a song entitled “Sober,” detailing her relapse after being clean for six years. On the track she confesses, “I’m not sober anymore,” apologizing to her parents, fans, and herself. “I’m sorry that I’m here again / I promise I’ll get some help / It wasn’t my intention, I’m sorry to myself.” she sings.

At this moment, Lovato’s condition is still unknown.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this post reported that Lovato suffered from an apparent heroin overdose. TMZ is reporting via a “source connected to the singer” that that is not the case.

This story is developing.

