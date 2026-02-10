Demi Lovato Cancels Several Shows to Adjust Tour Schedule: ‘I Have Overextended What May Be Possible’

On February 10, 2026, Demi Lovato shared tough news for fans. Several shows on her upcoming “It’s Not That Deep” Tour had been canceled or rescheduled. In a post on Instagram Stories, Lovato included an honest statement for fans. The underlying reason was a need to fit more rest into the tour schedule.

“I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can,” the post began. “While starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible. To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour.”

Videos by VICE

Five tour stops were canceled, which Lovato listed in the post: Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Denver, and Charlotte, N.C. The Orlando, FL, date was rescheduled to April 13 and will serve as the new start of the tour.

Canceled tickets will be refunded through Ticketmaster or AXS, Lovato explained. Fans who bought through third-party sellers should contact the original point of sale. Additionally, tickets for the Orlando show will be honored on the new date.

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato apologized to fans who had tickets for the canceled dates. “I am so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour and I am so sorry to those who planned to be there,” the post stated.

Lovato’s “It’s Not That Deep” Tour was first announced in October 2025 along with the album of the same name. It’s Not That Deep debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 200. It was also Lovato’s first release since Holy Fvck in 2022.

The post didn’t disclose any specific health issues, but Lovato seems to be taking a proactive stance during this tour. Given her long history of health struggles and substance use, it’s possible that adjusting the schedule is a way to avoid complications. Live shows can be grueling. By making time for rest and recovery ahead of time, Lovato ensures she remains in good physical and mental shape.

Photo by River Callaway/Penske Media via Getty Images