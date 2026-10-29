Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Suspected Reaction to Sushi or Passionfruit

Demi Lovato was hospitalized after recently afetr apparently having an allergic reaction to sushi or passionfruti.

PEOPLE reports that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is doing OK now, but had to seek medical attention for the unfortunate health issue. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lovato shared a photo of an IV in her arm and a hospital bracelet around her wrist.

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“Soooooo I’m either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now!” she wrote in the since-deleted post. The beloved pop star later assured fans that she is “fine.”

Demi Lovato assured her social media followers and fans that she is “fine” now

In other recent Demi Lovato news, the singer opened up about her experience with eating disorders. Speaking to Kerry Washington on the Street You Grew Up On podcast, Lovato explained that she began dealing with eating disorder issues as a child. “I would bake, you know, a pan full of cookies, and I would eat all of them in one sitting,” she said. “And then it went to copying, I think, what I saw my mom going through.”

Lovato explained that her mother had also lived with eating disorders. “I emulated some of what I saw, and that’s when I developed anorexia,” she shared. “And from there it turned into bulimia, and it wasn’t until I was 18 that I sought treatment for it.”

At 34, Lovato has sought treatment for eating disorders multiple times throughout her life. “I’m not in a place where I look at myself as fully healed,” she confessed.

“I don’t think that that’s something that I even think about striving towards because it doesn’t seem realistic. I think that food is going to be a battle for the rest of my life, but it’s a manageable battle,” said the “Confident” performer, who released a cookbook called One Plate at a Time earlier this year. “Some days I don’t love my body, but there are days where I accept it. I would say I live in a place of acceptance now where I don’t look in the mirror and berate myself for having, you know, curves.”

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