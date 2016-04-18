Demian Licht’s “Furia” Brings Machiavellian Animal Instinct to Cosmic Techno

Mexico City techno producer, Demian Licht—who makes an appearance in the recent Discwoman mini-documentary—has shared a menacingly hypnotic new track off her forthcoming EP, Female Criminals Vol.I. The release’s artwork (pictured above), along with its title suggest an air of volatility and lawlessness which jars on this cosmically-styled techno track. Where some techno hits hard with full-fledged brute force, aggression here tightens its grip slowly by way of purposeful captivation.

“‘Furia‘ (fury, fierceness, anger in English) is the name that I have chosen for this track, which expresses in a conceptual way all the adversities that I have faced by trying to penetrate the international techno scene as a woman from Latin America,” said Licht to THUMP via email. “It is also related to my animal instinct, which I feel deeply connected to because it has allowed me to be fearless and intuitive in how I approach life.”

Female Criminals Vol.I will see release on the artist’s own Motus Records on April 22, and is available for pre-order on Bandcamp. She will debut live renditions of the EP’s material for the first time in the US tomorrow night in Los Angeles, hosted by Das Bunker.

