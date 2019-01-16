Democrats Will Never Win the Fact-Checking War

Fact-checking is a core value in mainstream media, but right-wing politicians seem to get away with ignoring media criticism altogether. It’s become a striking conundrum in our current political climate. For fact-checking to hold weight, both politicians and the public need to first agree that facts are necessary and useful things. But the problem is—as VICE’s Harry Cheadle explained in a recent piece—that’s not the country we’re living in. So what do we do about it? On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, VICE’s Ankita Rao spoke with Cheadle to try to answer that pressing question.

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.