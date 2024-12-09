‘Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles 2’ Trailer Proves CyberConnect Should Just Own All the Anime Arena Fighters

A trailer dropped for the sequel to the cult classic, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles! Seems awfully convenient this happened to poke its head out after Bleach Rebirth of Souls. But, there’s nothing wrong with a little bit of healthy competition! Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 looks to be the juiced-up sequel fans have been waiting for!

So, at this point, is it safe to crown CyberConnect2 as the undisputed king of the anime arena fighter? Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm. The bomb Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure games. …If you’re feeling generous, I guess you can throw Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot into that pot. However, this Demon Slayer trailer has me, a total non-fan, entirely invested and eager to give it a try! …Even though I should probably play the first game if I want to remotely understand the story.

According to a press release from SEGA, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 “will pick up where the previous entry left off. Allowing fans to once again put themselves in the well-traveled shoes of Tanjiro Kamado. This time, fans will be able to relive many of the exciting moments from ‘Entertainment District Arc,’ ‘Swordsmith Village Arc,’ and ‘Hashira Training Arc.’”

Screenshot: Sega

‘Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2’ seeks to steal the anime arena battler crown

“The VS Mode playable roster is larger than ever, with over 40 playable characters to choose from! That includes Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, two Hashira who bravely fought against two Upper Rank demons of the Twelve Kizuki,” the press release continues.

“Players can expect all characters from the original Hinokami Chronicles to make a return in the base roster, including the demons that were added in the free post-launch updates and the Entertainment District Arc characters that were originally part of the first game’s paid DLC. The nine Hashira, the highest rank of the Demon Slayer Corps., will also join the game as playable characters.”

The CyberConnect2 formula is simple. “Get the license for a popular anime/manga. Make an arena fighter. Rake in the dough.” Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will likely follow the path of other successful CyberConnect2 titles, and I couldn’t be more excited to climb aboard the hype train!