dengue-fever-on-the-rise-in-florida-after-hurricanes-helene-and-milton

As if Florida didn’t already have enough on its plate in the aftermath of multiple historic hurricanes, the deadly storms also gifted the Sunshine State with an outbreak of Dengue Fever.

The mosquito-borne illness is becoming an issue due to the standing water left behind by hurricanes Helene and Milton. The stagnant floodwater throughout the Tampa Bay area provides a perfect breeding ground for the pests.

There have been at least 50 cases of Dengue Fever in Florida this year, with new cases continuing to emerge, according to the state’s Department of Health. Tampa Bay just had its fourth confirmed case.

Mosquitoes infected with the disease aren’t capable of traveling far distances, leading them to remain close to the standing water providing their breeding ground.

“The mosquitoes that spread Dengue only have a range of about 200 yards, so they’re going to stay around the person that’s sick,” University of South Florida infectious disease professor Dr. John Sinnott told FOX 13. “These mosquitoes don’t go flying off for 2 or 3 miles or localized within a couple of football fields. They usually stay in one place.”

To combat the spike in Dengue Fever cases, counties across the state are utilizing aerial spraying to control mosquito populations. They’re also urging citizens to use insect repellent, keep doors and windows closed, and do what they can to remove standing water, including that in things like birdbaths and gutters.

North Carolina has also seen a spike in Dengue Fever cases due to the devastating effect of Hurricane Helene.

Anyone who succumbs to the disease is likely to experience high fevers and headaches along with joint pain. Nausea, vomiting, and rashes are possible symptoms as well. What makes this particular illness so frustrating is that there’s no specific treatment for it, so it all comes down to taking precautions to avoid contracting it in the first place.

Dengue Fever has become a serious concern this year in particular. Earlier this year, the World Health Organization reported the U.S. was seeing three times more cases than at the same point in 2023. Puerto Rico even declared an epidemic in March due to the startingly rapid rise in cases.