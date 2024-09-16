Danish Motorcyclist’s Own Videos Land Him 86 Counts of Reckless Driving

A 29-year-old man is suspected of 86 counts of reckless driving in Denmark. The kicker? He captured his own offenses on video.

On Friday, the man faced preliminary charges for driving at high speed, riding on the rear wheel, and endangering others, according to police. While he was originally only arrested for driving without a license, the discovery of all the video footage threw him under the bus with 86 preliminary counts.

Videos by VICE

It reportedly took the police months to comb through all the footage.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it,” Amrik Singh Chadha of the police in eastern Denmark said in a statement. “There is no doubt that it has been a big and unconventional case for us to investigate.”

The man—who has not yet been identified—was detained in May for driving a motorcycle without license plates or a permit. However, police then found a mounted video camera on his helmet, which had recorded his reckless driving, including driving over twice the speed limit.

A lot of the footage had been shared on social media, which actually helped police identify two others who were involved.

Reckless driving was the focus of a recent VICE documentary on the UK’s illegal street racing scene, where high-speed races taking place on public motorways.