Explore New York’s House History with This Exclusive Mix from Dennis Ferrer

This article was originally published on THUMP UK.





This coming Friday coming, New York based DJ and producer Dennis Ferrer is going to be in Liverpool. While we’re not sure if he’ll be posing for photos outside the Cabin Club or taking a ferry across the Mersey, we do know that he’ll be playing a special set as part of this year’s Liverpool International Music Festival.

Videos by VICE

As part of the festival, a series of seven projects have been commissioned to celebrate the theme of “Re-definition”: a showcase on the music and movements that have redefined and are redefining popular music and culture. One of those projects involves Dennis Ferrer taking part in the House Nation event on July the 22nd, alongside Yousef, Hector, Reboot, and Lewis Boardman. Dennis will exploring the relationship between New York and the world of house music.

To get you in the mood for that, or just to let you pretend for a second or two that you live in NYC rather than Norwich, we asked the big man to put together this super special mix for us. The result is a bumping and brilliant affair. Check it out below.