Denny’s Sticky Kicks Are Real, Syrup-Filled, and Can Be Yours

Denny’s has officially crossed the line between brand merch and performance art. The diner chain just unveiled Sticky Kicks, a (quite ridiculous) limited-edition sneaker that features real maple syrup sealed inside clear side panels. Yup, syrup. In the shoes. Floating around like a breakfast-themed lava lamp.

The shoes were created with custom sneaker artist Mache (Dan Gamache) and lean hard into diner fandom. Think: glossy syrup-brown panels, blinding yellow accents, and that Denny’s branding stamped quite proudly on the heel. The syrup is permanently sealed (so no, do not drink it, no matter how curious you feel).

Denny’s has openly admitted the shoes are impractical, unnecessary, and wildly over the top, which is exactly why you might want a pair. This isn’t about comfort. It’s about turning late-night pancakes and sticky tables into a physical object you can lace up… And maybe resale value.

If you want a pair, the Denny’s Sticky Kicks drop today, December 17 (also National Maple Syrup Day) at 12 p.m. ET, exclusively on DinerDrip.com. They’re priced around $195, and are extremely limited, and likely to sell out fast.

