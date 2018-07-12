Denzel Curry Releases “CLOUT COBAIN,” Confirms ‘TA13OO’ Details

After releasing two ferocious and strobe-lit singles in “Sumo” and “Percs,” 23-year-old Floridian rapper Denzel Curry has confirmed details of his third studio album, TA13OO. The 13-track record will be released in three “acts”—Light, Grey, and Dark—between July 25 and July 27. The scary thing is that “Sumo”—a song that led with relatively self-assured lyrics but still sounded like an air-raid siren inside a munitions factory—will be on Light. “Percs” is on Dark, and it’s going to have to be surrounded by some harrowing stuff.

The first sample of Grey is “CLOUT COBAIN | CLOUT CO13A1N,” a disturbingly hummable song that opens with Curry singing: “I just wanna feel myself / You want me to kill myself / Man I been on my own / Lord, I might need some help.” You can watch the nightmarish black-and-white video at the top of the page. (It is essentially one long, harrowing scene, so be advised.) It’s a powerful—if not entirely subtle—statement on the expectations of a ravenous, gossip-obsessed audience, and the impact that can have on an celebrity struggling with depression in the internet age. Again, this one’s not on Dark.

“Across the three sections of TA13OO, Denzel explores topics including molestation, the presidential election, fame, hatred, paranoia, revenge, love, the current state of music, and personal tales of his own near death experiences,” reads a statement accompanying the video. “Sonically, the album ranges just as widely as its subject matter; sounds of paranoia, fear of loss, brooding melancholy and mood swings straight from hell all find their way onto TA13OO.“

