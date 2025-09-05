Denzel Washington Names His Favorite Hip-Hop Artists—Past and Present

Would you still take Denzel Washington to still be a hip-hop head today? Most people tend to reach a certain age and lose their curiosity for music. After a while, they feel like they compile enough music to live with for the rest of their lives. Anything else is new and confusing and not worth interrogating. Additionally, Denzel is on record saying he doesn’t even watch movies like that and that’s his career and passion. It wouldn’t be too surprising if he wasn’t that tapped into new music. However, he’s got a firm list of what’s in his playlists.

Recently, Denzel Washington spoke to Jimmy Kimmel to promote Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest.” Given the film’s overall connection to hip-hop in the plot and with A$AP Rocky starring, Kimmel inquires about Denzel’s all time list of rappers. Ultimately, he does choose one all-timer but focuses on who intrigues him from the new crop of artists today.

Denzel Washington Shares His Favorite Rappers Today

“Nas is one of my favorites of all-time,” Denzel shares of the “wordsmith” he talks to behind the scenes. “I’m up on this girl Samara Cyn and Smino. There’s another guy – Cornell ‘CC’ Carter. I love his music. I was Dj’ing when I was 16 years old.”

Naturally, Kimmel expands on the DJ’ing portion, wondering what’s his closing song when he’s behind the boards. Denzel says “Expansions” by Lonnie Liston Smith is his go-to “You can hustle to it and it was long.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Denzel Washington opens up about his co-star in “Highest 2 Lowest,” A$AP Rocky. He reveals that one scene where he raps back at the Harlem rapper is all improvised, curbing from Nas’ “Represent.” Moreover, he compliments Rocky, noting that he understands why she would be with such a “bright man.” “I get it Rihanna – he’s a very intelligent young man. He’s nice, he’s handsome. He’s a good guy,” Washington says.