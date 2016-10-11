Depeche Mode Announce New Album Produced by Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford

Depeche Mode announced they’re working on a new album, Spirit, to be released in spring 2017. The influential British electronic band made the announcement today at a press conference in Milan, also adding they will be going on tour next year. The band said Spirit was produced by Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford.

The band’s current line up of Andy Fletcher, Martin Gore and Dave Gahan will kick off the the Global Spirit Tour on May 5 in Stockholm, Sweden, and go on to play dates across Europe throughout the summer. A North American tour will be announced at a later date. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards charity: water, a non-profit bringing clean water to the developing world. Tickets for the tour will go on sale later this week.

Spirit will be Depeche Mode’s 14th studio album, following 2013’s Delta Machine.

Depeche Mode’s co-founder Vince Clarke, who left the band in 1981, released a dance music album earlier this year with Paul Hartnoll, one half of Orbital.