Watch Depeche Mode Perform “Should Be Higher” from Their Upcoming DVD, ‘Depeche Mode Live in Berlin’

In 2014, we kind of take dark, dangerous synth pop for granted, as the sound seems to be everywhere in music. This is all the more reason to be paying attention to what Depeche Mode, who more or less originated the genre, are up to. And what they are up to is more or less what one would want them to be up to, which is still making music that has some edge and sex and glamor to it and also performing that music to large audiences. The audience for Depeche Mode’s live show is about to get a little bit larger next week, too, with the release of a new concert CD and DVD, Depeche Mode Live in Berlin. Recorded at o2 World in Berlin over two performances on November 25 and 27, 2013, as part of the tour supporting last year’s album Delta Machine, the package is out next Tuesday, November 17. The DVD is directed by longtime collaborator Anton Corbijn.

We’re excited to share an early clip of the concert, which features Depeche Mode performing “Should Be Higher,” off of Delta Machine. Lead singer Dave Gahan gives it his all, tearing up the stage like the band is 20 years younger and rocking the shit out of his signature vest. This DVD could be a landmark moment for vests. Either way, it’s a landmark moment for recordings of live Depeche Mode songs, in that the band sounds absolutely great and the stage setup is sweet and dark and full of flame graphics, which make all music 100 percent better. Check out the performance and find more information about the release below:

Depeche Mode Live in Berlin DVD Set List:

Intro

Welcome To My World

Angel

Walking In My Shoes

Precious

Black Celebration

Should Be Higher

Policy Of Truth

The Child Inside

But Not Tonight

Heaven

Soothe My Soul

A Pain That I’m Used To

A Question Of Time

Enjoy The Silence

Personal Jesus

Shake The Disease

Halo

Just Can’t Get Enough

I Feel You

Never Let Me Down Again

Goodbye

Credits

Depeche Mode Live in Berlin is out November 17. Pre-order the DVD here and the soundtrack here.