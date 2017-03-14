Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan Is Just As Psyched About Richard Spencer Getting Punched As You Are

Arguably the greatest step towards dismantling the lukewarm neo-fascism that’s somehow gripped the USA by its gonads was the punching of white nationalist fuckface/idiot/waste of genetic material Richard Spencer on the day of Trump’s inauguration. May we follow its example for years to come. Of course, Spencer slithered back into the public consciousness, touting his favourite band Depeche Mode as “the official band of the alt-right.” Depeche themselves were unamused and utterly denounced Spencer’s comments. Fucking wrecked. But they’re not done.

In an interview with Billboard, Depeche frontman Dave Gahan leaves his thoughts on Spencer unambiguous.

…Richard Spencer is, first of all, he’s a cunt — and he’s a very educated cunt, and that’s the scariest kind of all. I think over the years there’s been a number of times when things of ours have been misinterpreted — either our imagery, or something where people are not quite reading between the lines.

Gahan talks more about ideas of misinformation and cults of personality in the context of Depeche’s new album Spirit and compares the Trump era to the UK under Margaret Thatcher in the 80s (“That was the time when to me, music was way more poignant to me, and was way more important than anything I was hearing in school”). He also calls Milo Yiannopoulos an “attention seeker” and “a nut job.” Excellent. You can read the whole thing here. Punch more Nazis.

