Depeche Mode’s Mexico City Concert Film Is Coming To Netflix

Depeche Mode first announced their epic concert film, M, in April 2025. At the time, they shared that they’d compiled footage from shows during their Memento Mori World Tour. The film combined footage from three sold-out nights in Mexico City, drawing nearly 200,000 fans.

Now, the film is set to stream within the week. For fans in the U.S., U.K., and Europe, M will be available on Netflix starting January 9. Initially, it premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival, where it was highly praised. In October, it screened in more than 2,500 theaters in 60 countries. Depeche Mode also offered a physical release and a live album later that month.

Videos by VICE

M is a cinematic musical feat that goes beyond your typical concert film. Directed by filmmaker Fernando Frías de la Parra, it’s as much an exploration of Mexico City as it is a celebration of Depeche Mode. The two are linked much more deeply than they might seem.

Depeche Mode Concert Film Explores Intersection of Death and Music in Mexico City

According to Frías, the decision to shoot the film in Mexico City was deliberate. Depeche Mode are like “a religion” in Mexico, he told NME in September 2025. Additionally, the tone of the band’s 2023 album Memento Mori focused on “coming back after the pandemic and the loss of [founding member] Andrew Fletcher,” said Frías. “So, they wanted to be more focused on the show and the message of the album.”

The album’s themes of death, combined with the fanbase in Mexico and the country’s existing death culture, made for a unique film experience.

“There are so many generations [in Mexico] who love them and think they’re essential,” said Frías about Depeche Mode’s influence. “That’s why the band chose to shoot in Mexico. I’ve been to see them in other countries because I wanted to get familiar with them before shooting. It’s very different.”

Per the new description of the film for Netflix, M is a documentary that “explores Mexico’s relationship with music, mortality and tradition, framed by synth-pop band Depeche Mode’s sold-out run in Mexico City.”

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images