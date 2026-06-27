Depressed Gen Z Are Chasing the ‘Perfect’ Bodies, But Most Are Still Miserable

With the rise of influencer culture and the popularity of highly sexualized, often shallow reality TV dating shows, it’s easy to see how younger generations might fall into body image issues. We as a society place so much importance on our appearance that certain body types are actually trending. Not to mention, about one in eight adults say that they are currently taking a GLP-1 drug, according to a KFF Health Tracking Poll. Of course, some people use the drug to manage diabetes, heart disease, or other conditions; but many use it strictly for non-health-related weight loss.

Naturally, this impacts how younger generations like Gen Z view themselves and their bodies. A recent survey from NeuroKaire and Prosper Insights & Analytics found that, despite doing everything “right” for their health, depressed Gen Zers still don’t believe it’s enough. In fact, 65% still aren’t happy with their health and are 114% more likely to identify as overweight.

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There seems to be a correlation between depressed Gen Zers and the general Gen Z population: a focus on and dissatisfaction with their physical health and bodies. In fact, according to the “Self-Medication Generation” report, Gen Zers who are battling depression report watching their calories, hitting the gym, and even taking weight-loss supplements at higher rates than the general Gen Z population.

Gen Z’s Obsession With ‘Health’

According to the survey, Gen Zers with depression are 46% more likely than the general Gen Z population to watch their calorie intake, while about 29% are more likely to exercise at least three times a week. Of course, that’s not necessarily a negative thing…but the issue comes when these health measures still don’t feel like enough (which is the case for 65% of depressed Gen Zers)

The survey also found that Gen Z and Millennials make up 52% of the depression cohort. In other words, the younger, more chronically online generation appears to be more “health-conscious”—perhaps to a fault. It’s not really shocking considering how many unrealistic beauty standards and wellness trends are pushed down our throats every time we open a social media app.

We all know that an obsession with health can be a slippery slope, especially in individuals who are prone to mental health issues. While it’s great to want to be healthy, putting so much pressure on yourself to become the fittest, thinnest, or most perfect in the scene is incredibly harmful. We all have different body types and different health needs. What works for one person might be toxic for another.

Depression and Body Image

The survey also found a correlation between depressed adults and the use of weight loss drugs.

Depressed Gen Zers are 39% more likely to take prescription weight-loss drugs than the rest of their generation. However, this pattern can be seen across every age group, with depressed Americans gravitating toward GLP-1s. In fact, adults with depression are 70% more likely to take prescription weight-loss drugs than the general population.

This begs the question: Are we depressed because of the unrealistic body standards we’re striving to meet, or are we attempting to find mental fulfillment and control through our physical health? Whatever the case, it appears to be doing far more harm than good.