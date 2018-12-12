Depressing New Study Shows Christmas Chocolate Boxes Are More Wrapping Than Chocolate

Along with the turkey and trimmings, mince pies, mulled wine, and wholly unnecessary novelty festive products, Christmas is a time for chocolate selection boxes. Whether you’re a Roses fan or prefer the reliability of a Milk Tray, there’s no denying the sugar coma-inducing joy of spending Christmas Day afternoon—stuffed and semi-comatose—in a sea of Miniature Heroes wrappers or groping the bottom of a Quality Street tub to find anything that isn’t a toffee penny.

But y’see, that’s the problem. The wrappers. This year, thanks to the plastic-choked ocean critters blared into our living rooms via Blue Planet and the all-round rejection of plastic straws, we have never been more aware of the damage caused to the planet by food packaging—which really takes the fun out of that mini Snickers. Even more so when new research released today from consumer charity Which? reveals exactly how much excess packaging is found in Britain’s favourite chocolate selection boxes.

Analysing the UK’s 13 best-selling boxes of chocolates, Which? found that packaging often made up almost half of the product’s total weight. To compare the chocolate and packaging weight, researchers weighed all of the chocolates in their packaging, then the packaging on its own. Photos from the study show paltry-looking piles of choc next to mountains of plastic wrappers and boxes.

Forty-two percent of the Ferrero Rocher Collection box’s weight is packaging. Photo courtesy Which?

Of the chocolate boxes analysed, the Ferrero Rocher Collection box came out worse, with 42 percent of the total weight taken up by packaging and only 11 percent of it being recyclable. In second place and third place were the Thorntons Continental Selection, with packaging that took up 29.4 percent of the whole weight, and Cadbury’s Milk Tray, whose packaging took up 22.6 percent of the box’s total weight.

At the other end of the scale was Lindt’s Lindor Mix box, which contained 11.5 percent packaging. Christmas favourite Quality Street scored similarly, with 15.4 percent of its weight being packaging.

In response to the damning analysis of its chocolate box, a spokesperson for Ferrero told Which?: “The packaging we use is carefully designed to maintain the freshness and quality that is the hallmark of Ferrero products. Ferrero Collection is a delicately created product and the packaging is of fundamental importance to protect our chocolates from damage during transport, in the shops and at home. To maintain the integrity and upmost quality for our consumers, we package the product in its distinctive box, appreciated by consumers.”

The other issue Which?’s study highlighted is confusion over exactly what materials are recyclable. While researchers found that over 80 percent of the packaging of most chocolate boxes could be recycled, consumers were often unsure of what different recycling symbols meant, or how exactly to go about recycling certain materials.

For example, half of people wrongly identified the green dot on a product as a sign that the packaging could be recycled, when really it shows that the manufacturer pays into a recycling scheme, and the packaging itself may not actually be suitable for recycling. Also, did you know that foil chocolate wrappers can be recycled but that you need to make a bundle of at least 4 centimetres in diameter for it to be identified at the recycling centre? Yeah, us neither.

In a press statement on the new chocolate box packaging research, Nikki Stopford, director of research and publishing at Which? said: “We are more aware than ever of the impact that we’re having on the world around us, so we want our research to help people to make the right choices for them and to understand how to dispose of packaging in the most eco-friendly manner.”

Environmental charity Friends of the Earth has echoed this sentiment. The organisation’s plastic campaigner Emma Priestland told MUNCHIES that there are options for consumers looking to reduce packaging waste at Christmas, while still enjoying chocolate.

She said: “If you want a sweet treat at Christmas without having to feel guilty about contributing to piles of plastic pollution, opt for chocolates wrapped in paper, foil, or cardboard. Avoid black- or coloured-plastic packaging as this often can’t be recycled. There are brands which offer completely plastic-free packaging, so you can definitely indulge your sweet tooth while still doing right by the planet.”

Other campaigners have pointed out that Which?’s packaging audit does not take into account the less obvious environmentally damaging factors in chocolate selection boxes. In response to the research, Pawan Saunya of eco-friendly online grocery store Zero Waste Club told MUNCHIES: “I think a lot of people are green-washed into thinking that if they get things in better and more sustainable packaging, they are doing their part for the planet. But in fact, the unsustainable, resource-intensive ingredients such as dairy and palm oil contribute much more to environmental degradation and waste than the physical waste the consumer sees.”

Which?’s new research may take the sparkle out of Christmas chocolates but Saunya insists that festive treats needn’t come wrapped in excessive packaging. He suggests making sweets at home or buying from local stores that don’t use as much packaging.

Saunya said: “What’s the best way to have sustainable sweets this Christmas? Make them! If you don’t like making things or don’t have time, why not get some from your local bakery or a sweet shop? They are far more fresh, healthier, and you are supporting someone down the road.”

Priestland suggests a similar approach: “If you have the time, consider making treats yourself. Homemade mince pies always taste better than bought ones and brilliantly avoid that pesky plastic.”

Another bonus is that there’s no risk of being left with a Bounty. Win!