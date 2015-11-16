Derek Stepan Scores from Center Ice in Derpiest 5-Hole Goal Ever

In tonight’s Rangers-Leafs game, Rangers center Derek Stepan scored just about one of the most dumbfounding goals you’ll ever see. And from halfway across the ice, to boot.

Stepan took a wrist-shot that had a whiff of a prayer on it, (honestly, what was he thinking?) and somehow—by some insane miracle—the puck slotted itself in what could be the only puck-sized gap in goalie Jonathan Bernier’s 5-hole. Close your legs, Bernier. You’re letting the cold in.

Videos by VICE

Let’s take another look at that on loop, ad-nauseam.

It really is astonishing. The shot was nearly long enough to warrant an icing call (had Bernier not touched it, obviously). You know what they say: a goal by any batshit crazy, impossible, once-in-a-lifetime means is still a goal. Stepan should buy a lottery ticket tonight.