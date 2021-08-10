The Best Skincare Deals from Dermstore’s Big F-ing Sale

It’s been a few years since we entered the Modern Era of Obsessive Skincare, and it’s not only still going strong; we’re also only getting better at it. Hey, some of us millennials spent well over a decade (maybe even two) blasting our skin with nuclear Stridex wipes and Clean & Clear gels, and we’re never going back. But we have done a lot of troubleshooting since there’s so much stuff out there, from 17-step night treatments to minimalist skincare routines, and sometimes, it helps to do a lot of vetting via the experts, the reviews, and your own skin’s response, which is ultimately the final test. Everyone’s in on it now—not just VSCO girls, /r/SkincareAddiction nerds, and the stressed-out, almost-40 crowd, but all of our friends old, young, cool, square, and hippie-ish, and even sk8r bros who just wanna glow up. (Just ask the Dewy Dudes.)

Dermstore is an OG when it comes to skincare; the moisturizer-slinging site has been around since 1999, believe it or not. And right now, the store is having an anniversary sale with up to 25% off with the code CELEBRATE, and not just on the stuff that’s not selling. This event is kind of nuts—all of the top brands are included, with deals on Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth, Sunday Riley, Bioderma, Paula’s Choice, and more, all of which make up some of the most cult-fave skincare products out there.

Here’s what to fill your cart with if you’re partaking in the biggest summer skincare sale.

The best Peter Thomas Roth deals

Peter Thomas Roth has a gazillion products that make best-of lists, so it’s kind of hard to know where to start since so much of his stuff is marked down for the sale. (Yes, he’s a real dude, and he’s been making clinical-grade skin care since 1993.) But you can’t go wrong with the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream, a moisturizer formulated with a whopping 30 percent hyaluronic acid complex so that it keeps your face juiced up for up to 72 hours; the Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, which smells like that guilty-pleasure latte but uses enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids to dupe the effects of a professional-grade peel (five-star reviews all around, baby); and the Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream, which our editorial director slathers on every morning to help her face stay moisturized and protected from blue light, free radicals from city livin’, and other pollution. (“It makes my skin soft all day and feels like marshmallow creme,” she says.)

The hair growth pills that men and women both love

Hair: hate it in our food, love it on our heads. A lot of us are out here trying to do what we can to not just grow more, but retain the hair we’ve got. We’re not out here trying to make any medical claims or guarantees, but a lot of peeps swear that Viviscal supplements—which are kind of like the Dwayne Johnson of hair-skin-and-nails vitamins—strengthen the hair you’ve got, and help it stick around. Just read the reviews! Of more than 3,600 reviews on Amazon, 71 percent of people who tried the stuff gave it five stars.

The best deals on Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley has been one of those “it brands” that has really come to be a superstar during the Modern Era of Obsessive Skincare, and its biggest hits are all marked down on Dermstore, from Good Genes (its lactic acid anti-aging treatment) to C.E.O. Glow, the super popular line of vitamin-C packed brightening products. We love that the brand also makes Go to Bed With Me and Wake Up With Me, two no-brainer sets that have everything you need for an instant morning skincare routine that brightens and refreshes, or a night routine that soothes and fights the signs of aging (respectively). Sunday Riley’s high-dose retinoid serum is also a huge hit, with a cumulative rating of 4.9/5 stars—wowee—with users saying it’s a great way to prevent fine lines, wrinkles, and acne without drying, redness, or peeling.

The best makeup remover/micellar water ever

Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O micellar water needs no introduction—it’s truly the gentlest, most effective way to wipe your face off at the end of the night, and a lot of people out there know it. French girl shit! Gotta love it.

Herbivore’s top-rated lapis oil

Herbivore is another breakout fave in the natural skincare world, and its lapis oil might be the most beloved weapon in its arsenal. It’s a super gentle, squalane-packed facial oil that fights redness and acne—all while moisturizing without being greasy. It’s got a 5-star average rating from 111 reviews, and counting. “This is one of my favorite products in my skincare routine,” reads one review. “Smells delicious and feels luxurious.”

The Oribe spray that’s always in the magazines

For those of you whose hair naturally looks great all day, all night, and in between every blowout and shower, uhhh, we’re happy for you. For the rest of us, dry shampoos and texturizing sprays are nothing short of a blessing, and Oribe’s is a goshdarn miracle. Allure has named it the cream of the crop, and the beauty magazine also says it’s “among the best-smelling hair products ever.”

This ultra-natural depuffing eye cream

100% Pure is known for its wonderfully legible ingredient lists (no crazy chemicals with 16-syllable names) and gentle but effective formulas, and this eye cream made with green coffee beans, green tea, and aloe has an anti-inflammatory effect on undereye bags and dark circles. Plus, the brand is cruelty-free and environmentally conscious in all its formulas and packaging.

We’re hungry for Weleda’s ever-popular Skin Food

This stuff is legendary for being the go-to moisturizer that can quench the most Sahara-dry skin out there better than anything else, with its one-two-three punch of vitamin E, essential fatty acids and calendula. It’s especially great for hands, feet, and elbows, as well as spot-treating small dry patches.

Head over to Dermstore to wish them a happy birthday and pick up all the best stuff to slather your skin and hair with (and don’t forget, the code is CELEBRATE). Pssssssh [sprays entire head with Oribe dry texturizing spray]. Later.

