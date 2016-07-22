Fuck Yeah! Come Here and Stream ‘Hypercaffium Spazzinate’, The First Album From Descendents in Twelve Years

For the first time in twelve years, the Descendents have delivered some new music. The album is called Hypercaffium Spazzinate, and lyrically, it lives up to that title. From tracks like “Limiter”, which tackles the concept of overprescribing ADHD medication and its damage to kids, to social awkwardness and romantic rejection on “On Paper”, its a return to the punk band everyone first came to love on their debut album Milo Goes To College. The album itself has been released after Descendents frontman Milo left his longtime position as a molecular biologist at Du Pont, a position which also solidifies itself in the track “Testosterone”, written about the atmosphere that surrounds being around other egotistical and arrogant scientists.

In terms of art, which you can probably see from the pictures plastered all over this page, the album is also in keeping with the classic Milo cartoon. Basically: I guess we’re trying to say that the Descendents are back, and it’s freaking awesome. The album is a sensitive, fun, and poignant collection of masterful songwriting, overlaid with the snotty, grizzly punk sound that the band are known for. Somehow we’ve managed to bag the UK premiere of the album, and you can stream it below and feel better about your sorry life.

Pre-order the album here, then go here to get tickets for Rebellion Festival, which takes place on August 4th and is the band’s only UK show of the year.