Desert Daze Adds Godspeed, Toro Y Moi, S U R V I V E, and More to 2016 Lineup

With Desert Daze just eight weeks away, the SoCal fest is continuing the roll-out of its already-stacked lineup of acts like Television, Brian Jonestown Massacre, Primus, Deerhunter, and many more. The festival’s fifth edition takes place this October at a new location in Joshua Tree.

Today, Noisey is pleased to announce the third phase of artists slated to perform at Desert Daze, featuring Godspeed! You Black Emperor, Toro Y Moi, Foxygen, S U R V I V E, The Raveonettes, Jennylee of Warpaint, Radio Moscow, and more. The festival has also revealed its three-day daily breakdown of performances. A forthcoming mystery headliner will also be added to the lineup in place of electronic protopunk legends Suicide, whose Alan Vega died July 16. A tribute to Vega will take place at the festival October 16.

The extended lineup joins the festival’s slate of extra-musical programming that includes several film screenings, such as the California desert rock doc Desert Age, which will be followed by a Q&A with ilmmakers Trevar Cushing and Jason Pine, along with Brant Bjork of Kyuss and Mario Lalli of Fatso Jetson.

Sold yet? Desert Desert 2016 will take place October 14 – 16 at the Institute of Mentalphysics in Joshua Tree. Tickets and camping passes are on sale now. Take a look at the full rundown of phase two below:

