Announcing Desert Daze 2016 with Suicide, Brian Jonestown Massacre, Deerhunter, and More

Desert Daze has come a long way, baby. It seems like just yesterday that the SoCal festival was just another Coachella spillover party, gathering bands and fans in the desert for an extended, psyched-out romp; five years later, it’s evolved into a destination fest in its own right with consistently awesome lineups that stand out amidst redundant bookings most elsewhere.

Today, Noisey is pleased to announce phase one of the Desert Daze 5 lineup, which runs for an expanded three days at a new location in Joshua Tree at the Institute of Mentalphysics October 14 -16. This year organizers Moon Block Party have outdone themselves with top-tier gets including Suicide, who’ll be giving their first West Coast performance in 16 years, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Black Angels performing Passover in honor of its tenth anniversary, The Sonics, Deerhunter, and many more playing across three outdoor stages. And that’s just phase one!

This year’s revamped event will also include an indoor space for alternative programming (speakers, workshops, Q&As, audio/visual performances, and more), vendors, bars, food trucks, and an indoor diner. The intentionally limited capacity event will also offer accommodation at on-site cottages designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and son Lloyd Wright, in addition to good old fashioned RV, car, and tent camping.

Check out the full lineup below and stay tuned for the exclusive on phase two of the lineup and more info in June.

DESERT DAZE 2016

SUICIDE

THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE

THE SONICS

DEERHUNTER

THE BLACK ANGELS performing PASSOVER in its entirety

Keynote Address by ANDREW W.K.

Closing Ceremonies with SAUL WILLIAMS

THEE OH SEES

CONNAN MOCKASIN

DEAFHEAVEN

BEACH FOSSILS

TEMPLES

POND

SUUNS

DEAD MEADOW

CHERRY GLAZERR

LA LUZ

HERE WE GO MAGIC

THAO & THE GET DOWN STAY DOWN

BOMBINO

WHITE FENCE

NIGHT BEATS

FAT WHITE FAMILY • MEATBODIES • DEAP VALLY • DEAKIN (of Animal Collective)

LUMERIANS • GARY WILSON • LIFE COACH (Jon Theodore + Phil Manley)

RYLEY WALKER • WAND • AUDACITY • DIOS • TEEBS w/ LIVE BAND

VINYL WILLIAMS • PART TIME • YONATAN GAT • DEATH VALLEY GIRLS

FART BARF • KIEV • THE MATTSON 2 • L.A. WITCH • FEELS • GLITTER WIZARD

THEE COMMONS • DRAB MAJESTY • DEATH HYMN NUMBER 9 • JJUUJJUU

THE BIRTH DEFECTS • CELLARS • SUGAR CANDY MOUNTAIN • MIND MELD

THE DREAM RIDE • SLOPPY JANE • NUMB•ER • BODEGAS • SOLAR SONS

MAD ALCHEMY LIQUID LIGHT SHOW

THE BLINDSPOT PROJECT

+ many more announced with phase two, coming in June

Visit Desert Daze’s website for more info.