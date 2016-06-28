Desert Daze Adds Television, Primus, Washed Out, and More to 2016 Lineup



Photo courtesy Desert Daze

SoCal festival Desert Daze came out swinging in May when we announced the lineup for its 2016 edition, throwing the gauntlet with a round of psych rock greats including Suicide, Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Sonics, Deerhunter, and more for its fifth edition this October at a new location in Joshua Tree.

Videos by VICE

Today, Noisey is pleased to announce the second phase of the fest’s lineup roll-out, with none other than Primus and Television topping the bill alongside additions including Washed Out, The Coathangers, Morgan Delt, and Mild High Club.

Beyond bands, the fest has also added a slate of new extra-musical programming that includes multimedia dance troop WIFE, and desert artist Cris Cichocki, who’ll be showcasing his latest work, “Circular Dimensions.” Desert Daze will also host several film screenings including the California desert rock doc Desert Age, which will be followed by a Q&A with ilmmakers Trevar Cushing and Jason Pine, along with Brant Bjork of Kyuss and Mario Lalli of Fatso Jetson.

Sold yet? Desert Desert 2016 will take place October 14 – 16 at the Institute of Menalphysics in Joshua Tree. Tickets and camping passes are on sale now. Stay tuned for the third installment of the already-stacked fest’s lineup roll out exclusively via Noisey this July. Take a look at the full rundown of phase two below:

Visit Desert Daze’s website for more info.